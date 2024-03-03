Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 43.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,093 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,955,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $413,757,000 after buying an additional 89,696 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $82.66 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $62.44 and a 12-month high of $95.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.31.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.81). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $2,434,703.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,462,687.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Northern Trust from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.04.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

