Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,249 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Cadence Bank worth $4,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Cadence Bank by 1,212.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 422,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,298,000 after acquiring an additional 390,316 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 30.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 528,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after buying an additional 124,084 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 28.0% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 217,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after buying an additional 47,588 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 2.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 760,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,146,000 after buying an additional 21,781 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CADE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Cadence Bank from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cadence Bank from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $27.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.01. Cadence Bank has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $31.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.03 and a 200 day moving average of $24.99.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $23.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.99 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 23.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

Cadence Bank Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.