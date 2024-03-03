Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,553 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 49,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.58. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1283 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.