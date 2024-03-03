Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $4.18 Million Holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,570 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.43% of MFA Financial worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in MFA Financial by 8.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,678,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,132,000 after purchasing an additional 132,826 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in MFA Financial by 281.1% in the third quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 91,355 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in MFA Financial by 14.8% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,656,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,529,000 after purchasing an additional 341,650 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in MFA Financial by 130.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 132,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 74,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in MFA Financial by 5.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 674,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 33,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.25 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on MFA Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on MFA Financial from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

NYSE:MFA opened at $11.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average is $10.55. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $11.90.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $169.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.75 million. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 13.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 350.00%.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

