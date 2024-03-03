Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $4.29 Million Position in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,639 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in POSCO were worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of POSCO by 25.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of POSCO during the second quarter valued at about $4,796,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of POSCO during the second quarter valued at about $504,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of POSCO during the third quarter valued at about $640,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in POSCO by 6.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 303,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,062,000 after purchasing an additional 19,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PKX opened at $81.90 on Friday. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.65 and a 12-month high of $133.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.68.

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.4683 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. POSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

