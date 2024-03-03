Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $4.30 Million Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,040 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Cabot worth $4,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabot by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $474,186,000 after purchasing an additional 686,769 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cabot by 237.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,284,000 after acquiring an additional 422,273 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cabot by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,120,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,701,000 after acquiring an additional 374,834 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Cabot by 2,444.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 376,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,161,000 after acquiring an additional 361,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Cabot by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,541,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,273,000 after acquiring an additional 353,154 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CBT shares. UBS Group cut Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of CBT stock opened at $85.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.27. Cabot Co. has a twelve month low of $63.73 and a twelve month high of $86.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.60.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Cabot had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $958.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

In other Cabot news, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 55,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $4,413,669.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,331.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

