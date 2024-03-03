Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $4.34 Million Stock Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.17% of Integer worth $4,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Integer by 420.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Integer by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Integer by 28.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Integer by 83.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Integer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Integer from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.20.

Integer Stock Performance

Shares of Integer stock opened at $111.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.23 and its 200-day moving average is $90.41. Integer Holdings Co. has a one year low of $69.40 and a one year high of $111.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $413.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.04 million. Integer had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.