Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $4.35 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,561 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $4,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Syntax Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.5% during the third quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 634,646 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $79,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 4.9% in the third quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the third quarter valued at about $1,157,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the third quarter valued at about $1,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UHS shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.64.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $171.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.40. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.69 and a 52 week high of $176.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.