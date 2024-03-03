Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $4.55 Million Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $4,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 89.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ESS opened at $234.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.03 and a 12 month high of $252.85.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 146.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $227.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.39.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

