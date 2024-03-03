Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $4.82 Million Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 56.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,702 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $4,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 138.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UTHR. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.80.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total transaction of $1,433,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,743,135.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $148,164.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,440.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total value of $1,433,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,743,135.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,285 shares of company stock valued at $9,344,545 in the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $231.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $219.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.94. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $204.44 and a fifty-two week high of $261.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.41.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.08. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 42.31%. The firm had revenue of $614.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

