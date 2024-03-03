Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $4.99 Million Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,710 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Qualys worth $4,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 353.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qualys alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.81, for a total value of $203,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,892,001.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.81, for a total value of $203,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,255 shares in the company, valued at $12,892,001.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 2,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.55, for a total value of $388,648.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,344,997.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,059,300 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Stock Down 2.3 %

QLYS stock opened at $167.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.97 and a 200-day moving average of $171.69. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.00 and a 12-month high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $144.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.69 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. On average, research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on QLYS

Qualys Profile

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.