Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $5.04 Million Stock Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,377 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,574 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $5,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 2,701.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,292,839 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $126,411,000 after buying an additional 3,175,319 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 592.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,280,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,472,000 after buying an additional 1,095,806 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 452.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,280,731 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,359,000 after buying an additional 1,048,976 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 106.9% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,939,079 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $89,896,000 after buying an additional 1,001,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 103.1% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,533,453 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $70,041,000 after buying an additional 778,353 shares during the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $44.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.55 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.42 and its 200 day moving average is $42.86.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3742 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 122.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

