Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.06% of Curtiss-Wright worth $4,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 18.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 67.0% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CW has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.50.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of CW stock opened at $238.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.44. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $157.72 and a 52 week high of $240.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $785.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.70%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

