Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 46.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,062 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.14% of Arcosa worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 152.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 533.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Arcosa from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcosa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Arcosa Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ACA opened at $83.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.47 and a 1-year high of $89.07.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.35. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.13%.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

