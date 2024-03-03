Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,055 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $4,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,540,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,620 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,522,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,393,000 after purchasing an additional 290,998 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 5.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,135,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,192 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 75.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,610,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $386,590,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEAK. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 2.1 %

PEAK opened at $17.10 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $24.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.41. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $553.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.77 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 214.29%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.