Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $4,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMCI. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 536.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,087 shares in the company, valued at $10,846,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,089 shares of company stock valued at $43,682,125 over the last 90 days. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SMCI shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,040.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $689.20.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 4.5 %

SMCI opened at $905.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a PE ratio of 70.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.25 and a 52 week high of $1,077.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $550.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.52.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

