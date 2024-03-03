Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 17,082 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 70.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,346 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 17,082 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.07% of UFP Industries worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in UFP Industries by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Stock Up 1.2 %

UFPI opened at $115.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.35. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $128.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.48.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.06). UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 16.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UFPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Further Reading

