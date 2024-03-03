Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 204 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.05% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $4,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 127.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KNSL. BMO Capital Markets cut Kinsale Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $434.00 to $544.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $410.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $510.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $517.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $410.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 0.89. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.90 and a 12 month high of $528.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $351.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.98 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 25.29%. Kinsale Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.21 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.54%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

