Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 24,573 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,573 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of WNS worth $4,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of WNS by 64.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,490,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,872,000 after purchasing an additional 586,694 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in WNS by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,011,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,254,000 after acquiring an additional 387,378 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in WNS by 802.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 375,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,950,000 after acquiring an additional 333,555 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in WNS by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,988,000 after acquiring an additional 279,116 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in WNS by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,686,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,434,000 after acquiring an additional 274,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

WNS Price Performance

WNS opened at $59.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. WNS has a 1 year low of $51.84 and a 1 year high of $94.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. WNS had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm had revenue of $315.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.21 million. As a group, analysts predict that WNS will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of WNS in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.20.

WNS Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

