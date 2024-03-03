Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 4,335 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.07% of Littelfuse worth $4,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Littelfuse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,932 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $470,673.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,155 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,641.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total value of $227,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,435.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $470,673.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $239.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.77. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.80 and a 52 week high of $309.94.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $533.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the United States, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

