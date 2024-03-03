Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 50,814 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 61.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,814 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.08% of Option Care Health worth $4,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Option Care Health by 244.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 24,328 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Option Care Health by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 381,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,353,000 after purchasing an additional 283,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Option Care Health by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Option Care Health Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $32.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.21. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $35.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Option Care Health had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OPCH

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $1,104,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 269,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,503,608.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Option Care Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.