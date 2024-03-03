Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 5,207 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.05% of AGCO worth $4,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in AGCO by 278.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AGCO in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AGCO in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AGCO in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in AGCO by 227.8% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $110.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.05. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $105.77 and a 52 week high of $145.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.31.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.03 by ($0.25). AGCO had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.42%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AGCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.56.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

