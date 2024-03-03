Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,313 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $4,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 594.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 58.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 295.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 112.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rexford Industrial Realty

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 18,113 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $954,373.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on REXR. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.22.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $52.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.16. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $61.82.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.4175 dividend. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 135.71%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

