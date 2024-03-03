Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,763 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $4,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $209.80 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.40 and a 52 week high of $256.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.74 by ($0.62). Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.12 EPS. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 31.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total transaction of $1,094,973.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,804.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total transaction of $1,094,973.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,804.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip F. Maritz sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total value of $375,850.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,733.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

