Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 112,076 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,410 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 112,076 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.07% of Tapestry worth $4,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Tapestry during the third quarter worth about $15,361,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Tapestry by 37.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,576 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tapestry by 34.8% during the third quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 10,303 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Tapestry by 12.0% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 22,740 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Tapestry by 5.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,188,088 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $91,658,000 after buying an additional 152,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Price Performance

TPR opened at $47.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.57. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.24.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 35.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

