Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 2,515 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $4,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 147,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,320,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 11.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,691,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 66.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 405,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,174,000 after acquiring an additional 161,868 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 672.6% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 23,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 20,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 28.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 726,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,546,000 after acquiring an additional 160,359 shares during the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $314.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $261.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.63 and a beta of 0.93. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $175.37 and a one year high of $318.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.60, for a total value of $321,440.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 353,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,079,796. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.60, for a total transaction of $321,440.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 353,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,079,796. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total transaction of $455,214.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,992,915.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,281 shares of company stock valued at $10,811,720 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.90.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

