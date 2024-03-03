Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 2,888 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Polaris worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Polaris by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,885,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,950,000 after acquiring an additional 89,717 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Polaris by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,650,000 after purchasing an additional 17,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Polaris by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,665,000 after purchasing an additional 532,947 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Polaris by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,534,000 after purchasing an additional 922,101 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in Polaris by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,227,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,387,000 after purchasing an additional 50,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Polaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

Polaris Stock Up 0.8 %

PII opened at $93.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.39. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.65 and its 200 day moving average is $95.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.59.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.69). Polaris had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 40.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 30.34%.

Polaris Profile

(Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.