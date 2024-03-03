Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 30,319 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 213,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,319 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.52% of Everbridge worth $4,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,018,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,985,000 after acquiring an additional 195,327 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Everbridge by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,027,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,453,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Everbridge by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 826,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,232,000 after purchasing an additional 47,714 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Everbridge by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 797,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,782,000 after acquiring an additional 304,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Everbridge by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 699,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,696,000 after acquiring an additional 24,129 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Everbridge news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 7,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $176,611.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,221 shares in the company, valued at $428,557.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $144,944.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,408.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 7,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $176,611.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,557.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,062 shares of company stock worth $352,738. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $35.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.74. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $35.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.15.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.60 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Everbridge from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Everbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair lowered Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

