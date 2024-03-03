Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 5,418 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 185,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,418 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Radian Group worth $4,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RDN. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 14.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Radian Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Radian Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,488,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Radian Group by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 94,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 34,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Radian Group by 854.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 86,048 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RDN has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Radian Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Radian Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Radian Group stock opened at $28.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.55 and a 200-day moving average of $27.03. Radian Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $29.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 48.51%. The business had revenue of $328.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Radian Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

