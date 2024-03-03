Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 17,514 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.42% of Everi worth $4,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EVRI. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Everi in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Everi from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $901.91 million, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.76. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $19.13.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.99 million. Everi had a return on equity of 42.02% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

