Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,618 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $4,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 81,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 28,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.87.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

CAG opened at $27.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $38.94.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 8.09%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.96%.

About Conagra Brands

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.