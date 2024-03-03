Needham & Company LLC Increases Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Price Target to $13.50

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $6.50 to $13.50 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.93% from the stock’s previous close.
Trulieve Cannabis Stock Up 7.3 %
Trulieve Cannabis stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. Trulieve Cannabis has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $11.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.21.
Trulieve Cannabis Company Profile
