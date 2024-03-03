Needham & Company LLC Raises Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Price Target to $72.00

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ACLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Arcellx from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.92.

Arcellx stock opened at $66.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.46 and a beta of 0.02. Arcellx has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $70.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.68 and a 200-day moving average of $47.65.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.95. The business had revenue of $63.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 million. Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 20.96% and a negative net margin of 64.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Arcellx will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arcellx news, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 8,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $470,568.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,453.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 8,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $470,568.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,453.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Heery sold 2,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $191,252.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,331.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,535 shares of company stock worth $1,297,037. Insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,012,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,151,000.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

