NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) PT Raised to $105.00 at Evercore ISI

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NTAP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NetApp from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays upped their price target on NetApp from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $105.31 on Friday. NetApp has a 52-week low of $59.73 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.25. NetApp had a return on equity of 111.25% and a net margin of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $75,141.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,547.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $75,141.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at $936,547.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,242 shares of company stock worth $796,746 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 66.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in NetApp by 6.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,741 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in NetApp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 41.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after acquiring an additional 28,705 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the first quarter valued at about $465,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

