NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NYSE:NL opened at $5.15 on Friday. NL Industries has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $7.47. The company has a market cap of $251.47 million, a P/E ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.10.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of NL Industries by 63.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks; pin tumbler locking mechanisms under KeSet, System 64, TuBar, and Turbine brands; and electronic locks under CompX eLock and StealthLock brands for use in various applications, such as mailboxes, ignition systems, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, vending and cash containment machines.

