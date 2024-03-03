Northern Trust Corp Boosts Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,582,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.17% of Perrigo worth $50,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Perrigo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 345.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 5,903.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Perrigo news, EVP Robert Willis acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $155,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 25,105 shares in the company, valued at $649,466.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor purchased 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.54 per share, for a total transaction of $252,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,070. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Willis purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $155,220.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,466.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Price Performance

PRGO stock opened at $26.33 on Friday. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $40.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.11 and a 200 day moving average of $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Perrigo’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is -1,090.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Perrigo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

About Perrigo

(Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. It develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products; infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products; pain and sleep-aids; oral care products; healthy lifestyle products, which includes weight management; skin care products; women's health products comprising feminine hygiene and contraceptives; vitamins, minerals, and supplements; rare diseases business; and other miscellaneous self-care products.

Further Reading

