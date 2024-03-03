Northern Trust Corp Has $53.27 Million Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,268,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374,183 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.62% of DocuSign worth $53,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 873.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOCU. TheStreet upgraded DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $54.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.64 and its 200-day moving average is $49.39. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $66.98.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $700.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.27 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $26,442.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,895.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $26,442.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,895.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $834,047.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,791 shares of company stock valued at $8,366,430. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

