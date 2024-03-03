Northern Trust Corp Sells 3,843 Shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,843 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.71% of Shockwave Medical worth $52,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWAV. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Shockwave Medical by 1.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Shockwave Medical by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,349,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Shockwave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.36, for a total transaction of $1,041,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,978,813.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Trinh Phung sold 599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.24, for a total value of $155,284.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,044,476.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.36, for a total transaction of $1,041,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,372 shares in the company, valued at $15,978,813.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,695 shares of company stock valued at $28,002,380. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWAV shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $260.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.38.

SWAV stock opened at $263.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 11.76 and a quick ratio of 10.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 68.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.75 and its 200 day moving average is $207.88. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $315.95.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $202.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

