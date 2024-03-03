NRG Energy, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $7.40 Per Share (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of NRG Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, February 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $7.40 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.85. The consensus estimate for NRG Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.24 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NRG Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $9.33 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $11.25 EPS.

NRG has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NRG Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.71.

NRG Energy stock opened at $56.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.00, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.11. NRG Energy has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently -152.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

