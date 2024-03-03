NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Hits New 1-Year High at $254.75

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $254.75 and last traded at $254.12, with a volume of 322599 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $249.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on NXPI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.50.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 3.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.40. The stock has a market cap of $66.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Martino Ronald sold 5,014 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total value of $1,085,180.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,538.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Martino Ronald sold 5,014 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total value of $1,085,180.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,538.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,833 shares of company stock worth $3,464,745 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NXP Semiconductors

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

