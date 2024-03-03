O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 18,125 Shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,125 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of Resources Connection worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGP. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 14.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 11.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 34.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 14,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in Resources Connection in the first quarter valued at about $1,553,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 25th.

Shares of RGP opened at $13.94 on Friday. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The stock has a market cap of $467.13 million, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.10.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $163.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.89%.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

