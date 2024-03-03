O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,095 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 10,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SFM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 1.5 %

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $63.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.49. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $63.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.54.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 3,865 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $240,441.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,084.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $240,441.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,084.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 3,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $234,969.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,170.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,319 shares of company stock valued at $6,916,101. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

