O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,121 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Perdoceo Education worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRDO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 642.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 22,322 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 12.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,160,000 after purchasing an additional 97,699 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 13,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Perdoceo Education by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Insider Activity at Perdoceo Education

In related news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $175,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,098 shares in the company, valued at $12,674,313. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $175,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 685,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,674,313. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,674,313. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,500 shares of company stock worth $1,063,750. Corporate insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Price Performance

NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $17.53 on Friday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $19.62. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.40.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on PRDO shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PRDO

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.