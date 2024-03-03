O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Chemed by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Chemed by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total value of $859,155.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,845,526.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed stock opened at $613.81 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $492.84 and a 12-month high of $649.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $590.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $557.91.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.35. Chemed had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The business had revenue of $585.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 23.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

