O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of SP Plus worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SP Plus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SP Plus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in SP Plus by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in SP Plus by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in SP Plus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded SP Plus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SP Plus in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SP Plus Stock Performance

NASDAQ SP opened at $51.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.73. SP Plus Co. has a 12-month low of $31.52 and a 12-month high of $52.40.

SP Plus Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

