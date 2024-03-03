O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 72.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 303.5% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total transaction of $2,559,185.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,169.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total value of $2,559,185.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,169.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $4,521,678.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,891,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,977 shares of company stock valued at $10,770,801. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $203.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.82. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.97 and a 52-week high of $210.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.75%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BR shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

