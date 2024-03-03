O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,717 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Vera Bradley worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vera Bradley in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Vera Bradley by 43.2% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Vera Bradley in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Vera Bradley in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 54.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Vera Bradley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.

In related news, Director Mary Lou Kelley sold 33,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $251,585.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,135 shares in the company, valued at $369,003.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRA opened at $7.81 on Friday. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $8.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.26.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. Vera Bradley had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $114.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

