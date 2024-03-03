O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMTFree Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,019 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.81% of RCM Technologies worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RCM Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,881,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $1,497,000. Ballast Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $1,056,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 382.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 43,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark raised their price target on RCM Technologies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at RCM Technologies

In other RCM Technologies news, insider Michael Saks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $136,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,835.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin D. Miller sold 1,400 shares of RCM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $44,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 453,600 shares in the company, valued at $14,515,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Saks sold 5,000 shares of RCM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $136,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,835.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,516 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,365 over the last ninety days. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RCM Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:RCMT opened at $28.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.41. The stock has a market cap of $220.27 million, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.76. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $32.15.

About RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

