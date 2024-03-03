O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Westlake were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Westlake by 2.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,630,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $577,344,000 after acquiring an additional 96,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Westlake by 6.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,803,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $454,374,000 after acquiring an additional 236,332 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Westlake by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,164,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $139,097,000 after acquiring an additional 20,212 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Westlake by 6.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,025,242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,908,000 after acquiring an additional 64,504 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Westlake by 4.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,396,000 after acquiring an additional 35,639 shares during the period. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Westlake alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Westlake

In other Westlake news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total value of $667,764.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,110 shares in the company, valued at $6,893,632.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 74.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Westlake Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $137.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Westlake Co. has a 12-month low of $102.64 and a 12-month high of $145.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.87.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WLK. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Westlake from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Westlake from $139.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Westlake from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WLK

About Westlake

(Free Report)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.