O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 12,897 Shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,897 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Suzano were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Suzano by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Suzano by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Suzano by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suzano during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Suzano during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Suzano alerts:

Suzano Price Performance

Shares of SUZ stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Suzano S.A. has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $11.69. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.73.

Suzano Company Profile

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.